Comparable sales up 4% at Five Below

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) trades slightly lower after spilling Q4 numbers.

Comparable sales rose 4.4% during the quarter and total sales were up 19.4% with five new stores (net) in the mix from a year ago.

Operating income rose 12.6% to $117M.

Looking ahead, the retailer expects Q1 revenue of $361M to $366M vs. $363M consensus based on opening approximately 35 new stores and assuming a 3% to 4% increase in comparable sales. Net income is expected to fall in a range of $18.0M to $19.7M and EPS of $0.32 to $0.35 is anticipated vs. $0.40 consensus.

FIVE -0.33% AH.

