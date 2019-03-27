DuPont, Chemours, 3M sued by New Jersey for costs related to PFAS cleanup

New Jersey is suing chemical companies DuPont (NYSE:DWDP), Chemours (NYSE:CC) and 3M (NYSE:MMM) to pay for costs related to cleaning up years of industrial contamination.

The move comes days after the state's Department of Environmental Protection directed the three companies and two others to turn over documents regarding contamination caused by toxic chemicals commonly known as PFAS.

DuPont and Chemours are named as defendants in the four complaints, while 3M also is named as defendant in two of the lawsuits.

“The companies we’re suing today knew full well the risks involved with these harmful chemicals, but chose to foul our soil, waterways, and other precious natural resources,” says New Jersey's Attorney General.