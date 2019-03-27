Lululemon +10% after strong sales report

Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) rallies in AH trading after posting strong sales in Q4 and setting strong guidance.

Comparable sales were up 17.0% during the quarter to edge past the high-flying consensus mark of +16.6% and fall comfortably in management's guidance range. LULU's stores turned in a +6% comp for the quarter.

Looking ahead, the retailer expects FY20 revenue of $3.70B to $3.74B vs. $3.71B consensus and EPS of $4.48 to $4.55 vs $4.40 consensus.

LULU +9.64% AH to $161.02.

Previously: Lululemon Athletica beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (March 27)