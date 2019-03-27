Park Hotels sells Hilton Nuremberg for $17.5M

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) closes on the sale of the 152-room Hilton Nuremberg in Germany for gross proceeds of $17.5M, or $115,000 per key.

When adjusted for Park's anticipated capital expenditures of $10.1M for the hotel, the sale price represents a 3.5% capitalization rate on the hotel's 2018 net operating income, or 21.2x the hotel's 2018 EBITDA.

Park has sold 15 non-core assets for almost $590M during the past 18 months.

Previously: Park Hotels sells Pointe Hilton Squaw Peak for $51.4M (Feb. 7)