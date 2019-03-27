Blueprint Medicines to accelerate pipeline; $300M capital raise initiated

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) announces plans to speed development of pipeline candidates avapritinib, BLU-667 and BLU-782.
Avapritinib: marketing applications will be filed in the U.S. next quarter and in Europe in Q3 for PDGFRα D842V mutant gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) and fourth-line GIST. U.S. marketing application for advanced stromal tumors to be filed in Q1 2020 (assuming agreement with the FDA on the necessary clinical data).
BLU-667: enrollment target in registration study , ARROW, has been reached in the RET-fusion non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) arm and will be reached next quarter in the RET-fusion medullary thyroid cancer (MTC) arm. The company expects to file a U.S. marketing application in Q1 2020 for NSCLC patients who have been previously treated with platinum-based chemo, followed by an application in late Q2 for patients with RET-mutant MTC who have previously received a multikinase inhibitor.
BLU-782: a Phase 2a study in fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP) will launch in Q4.
The company has launched a $300M public offering of common stock. Price, volume and terms have yet to be released. Net proceeds will fund product development and the buildout of its commercial infrastructure.
Shares are down 1% after hours.
