Blueprint Medicines to accelerate pipeline; $300M capital raise initiated

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) announces plans to speed development of pipeline candidates avapritinib, BLU-667 and BLU-782.

Avapritinib: marketing applications will be filed in the U.S. next quarter and in Europe in Q3 for PDGFRα D842V mutant gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) and fourth-line GIST. U.S. marketing application for advanced stromal tumors to be filed in Q1 2020 (assuming agreement with the FDA on the necessary clinical data).

BLU-667: enrollment target in registration study , ARROW, has been reached in the RET-fusion non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) arm and will be reached next quarter in the RET-fusion medullary thyroid cancer (MTC) arm. The company expects to file a U.S. marketing application in Q1 2020 for NSCLC patients who have been previously treated with platinum-based chemo, followed by an application in late Q2 for patients with RET-mutant MTC who have previously received a multikinase inhibitor.

BLU-782: a Phase 2a study in fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP) will launch in Q4.

The company has launched a $300M public offering of common stock. Price, volume and terms have yet to be released. Net proceeds will fund product development and the buildout of its commercial infrastructure.