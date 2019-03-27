PVH +7% after earnings shine

PVH (NYSE:PVH) jumps 6.55% after topping estimates on both lines of its Q4 report.

CEO summary: "Tommy Hilfiger had an outstanding quarter, with strong growth across all product categories and regions. Calvin Klein delivered a healthy quarter, with particular strength in Europe, solidifying our confidence in the margin opportunity that we previously identified for 2019 and beyond. The outperformance against our guidance in the Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein businesses was partially offset by weaker trends in our Heritage Brands business.”

Looking ahead, the apparel company anticipates FY20 revenue of $10.04B vs. $9.90B consensus and FY20 EPS of $10.30 to $10.40 vs. $10.33 consensus.

