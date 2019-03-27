Investors on edge as stocks slip along with Treasury yields

Stocks edged lower on recurring concerns about slowing growth but pared earlier declines.

The bond market remained at center stage as yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes shed 4 bps to 2.37%, falling for the sixth straight trading day, and the two-year yield slid 5 bps to 2.21%.

The 10-year yield has finished below the three-month bill for four straight days since last Friday, an inversion sometimes viewed as an indicator of coming recessions in the next 12-24 months.

The lower yields are causing concerns for banks but appear to be helping the U.S. housing market, as homebuilders KB Home and Lennar provided investors with an upbeat outlook for the sector that overshadowed underwhelming earnings results.

Ten of the 11 S&P 500 sectors finished lower, led by health care (-0.8%) and energy (-0.7%), while the industrials group (+0.1%) was the day's lone loser.

U.S. WTI crude oil settled -0.9% to $59.41/bbl after the U.S. government reported a surprise weekly increase in domestic crude supplies.