ON Semi acquires Quantenna for $1.07B

Update: Quantenna resumes trading and is up 18% to $24.28.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) will acquire wi-fi tech and software company Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) for $24.50 per share in an all cash transaction, representing an equity value of $1.07B.

Enterprise value is $936M after accounting for Quantenna's cash on hand at the end of Q4.

Following the deal close, ON expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to non-GAAP EPS and FCF.

The deal is expected to close in 2H.