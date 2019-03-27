Nucor to build $1.35B steel plate mill in Kentucky

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) says it plans to build a new $1.35B steel plate mill in Brandenburg, Ky., which will be capable of producing 1.2M tons/year of steel plate products.

NUE says the new plate mill, which it expects to be fully operational in 2022, will significantly strengthen its plate product portfolio, giving it the ability to produce 97% of the products demanded in the domestic plate market, including specialty higher margin products.

This will be NUE's second mill in Kentucky following its 0214 acquisition of the Gallatin sheet mill, where a new galvanizing line will be operational during Q2 and a project to increase hot rolled coil capacity at expanded widths is expected to come online in 2021.