WWE -1% as McMahon sells 3.2M shares to fund venture

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is 1% lower after hours following a filing showing Chairman/CEO Vince McMahon sold 3.2M shares.

McMahon sold the shares (about 4.1% of total outstanding shares) in a block trade today mainly to fund Alpha Entertainment, his vehicle for the launch of the XFL (which Alpha says will come in early 2020).

McMahon has told WWE has has no current plan to sell additional shares and expects to stay chairman and CEO for the foreseeable future.

After the sale, McMahon still holds about a 36.8% economic stake and 80.1% of the voting power.