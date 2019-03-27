American Renal to restate financials; shares down 7% after hours

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) discloses that its Audit Committee has determined that its financial statements for fiscal years 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and the first three quarters of 2018 can no longer be relied upon due to deficiencies in revenue recognition, collections and related matters and internal controls over financial reporting.

Specifically, the company says it failed to appropriately reconcile its contractual allowance estimates for discounts and price concessions with cash subsequently received in prior period patient claims. It also failed to create a reserve for uncollectible accounts across its payer groups.

Management expects the overall cumulative impact of these issues on operating and pre-tax income over the non-reliance periods (2014 onward) will be between -$5M and +$5M.

The cumulative estimated impact on 2018 operating income and pre-tax income should be negative $13M - 23M (before presentation of net income attributable to noncontrolling interests).