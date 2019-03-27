White House issues memo on Fannie, Freddie reform

President Donald Trump issues a presidential memo directing the Treasury Department, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and several other agencies to develop a plan to reform government-sponsored enterprises Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) and Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA).

"It is time for the United States to reform its housing finance system to reduce taxpayer risks, expand the private sector’s role, modernize government housing programs, and make sustainable home ownership for American families our benchmark of success," the memo says.

