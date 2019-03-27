Brazil prosecutors to pursue penalties against German firm in dam collapse

Brazil prosecutors say they plan to use the country’s anti-corruption law to pursue penalties against German certifications group TÜV SÜD for its role in the collapse of the Vale (NYSE:VALE) mine tailings dam that killed at least 300 people earlier this year.

The German company certified the dam as safe in June and September audits last year, and officials say if a judge finds the certificates were issued fraudulently as police allege, TÜV SÜD could be found guilty of corruption given that the certificates were submitted to government regulators and other authorities as proof of the dam’s stability.

Investigators previously have said Vale could be held liable under the anti-corruption law, facing a ~$7B fine, and officials say TÜV SÜD could be held liable under the same law.

While authorities may charge individuals at TÜV SÜD and Vale for homicide in the disaster, Brazilian law does not allow for leveling such charges against corporations, so they would seek to hold the companies liable under anti-corruption and environmental laws, among other actions.