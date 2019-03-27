BP to delay Wyoming oil and gas acreage sale - Reuters

BP has postponed by several months its plan to sell its interest in 500K acres of land in Wyoming containing at least 2K oil and gas wells, Reuters reports.

More than four feet of snow has fallen this winter in the Wamsutter field in south central Wyoming - more than double the usual average - which has buried anything a prospective buyer would want to see to evaluate the land, according to the report.

BP reportedly is unsure when it will put the acreage on the market but hopes to make a deal by the end of the year.