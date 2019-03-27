U.K. Parliament fails to get a majority on any Brexit option

None of the Brexit options put to a vote at the U.K.'s Parliament received a majority of votes.

The so-called "indicative" votes allow members to vote for as many options as they would support.

Option J, that called for the U.K. to stay in a permanent customs union with the EU, was only rejected by 8 votes.

The proposal that received the most votes in favor was the one that wanted to put Brexit to another referendum; it lost 268-295.

The pound falls 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Earlier, Parliament voted to change in U.K. law the Brexit date.

