FAA says not yet granted initial OK for Boeing 737 MAX anti-stall upgrade

The FAA says it has not yet granted provisional approval for Boeing's (NYSE:BA) announced anti-stall software upgrade of 737 MAX aircraft.

The regulator says it has worked with the company throughout its software change and “we have not received the completed software enhancement for review and certification.”

Also in U.S. Senate testimony today, acting FAA head Daniel Elwell said it would cost $1.8B and take 10K new employees for the agency to handle all aircraft certification internally, answering questions on how new planes are approved for flight.

Elwell also said that an alert to pilots that Boeing was making standard on all 737 MAX planes as part of a software upgrade was not “safety critical.” Boeing will stop charging for that alert and another still optional indicator.

In separate testimony, Transportation Secretary Chao said it was “troubling” that certain safety features were available as options rather than standard equipment on the 737 MAX planes.