Jury awards $81M in latest cancer trial involving Bayer's Roundup

A U.S. jury today awarded $81M to a man who claimed exposure to Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) glyphosate-based Roundup weedkiller caused his cancer, in the latest setback in the company's efforts to clear its products of allegations that they trigger non-Hodgkin lymphoma and other cancers.

The San Francisco jury found that Monsanto - now owned by Bayer - acted negligently in failing to adequately warn about Roundup’s danger and awarded $5.9M in compensatory and $75M in punitive damages to the plaintiff.

The verdict is Bayer's second trial loss over Roundup safety with five other cases expected to go to trial this year, so the coming months will be crucial for determining how big a financial liability the lawsuits could become for the company.