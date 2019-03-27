Maintain strong U.S. steel tariffs, company execs urge Senators

"Don't blink" in maintaining strong U.S. tariffs on steel, chief executives from U.S. steel producers told lawmakers at a U.S. Senate hearing today.

The CEOs of Nucor (NYSE:NUE), U.S. Steel (NYSE:X), ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) and Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) told the Congressional Steel Caucus that Section 232 steel tariffs were just starting to allow their industry to recover from damage caused by years of dumped imports and needed to remain in place.

"Section 232 must continue to be applied to all countries, especially the largest import sources, whether that’s a tariff or a hard quota," U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt said. "Even our best allies can be conduits for foreign steel from China or elsewhere."

Canada and Mexico are trying to negotiate a plan to lift U.S. metals tariffs from their products, but the U.S. is concerned about how to prevent Chinese steel from entering the U.S. duty-free from those two countries.

