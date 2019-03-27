Office Depot -3.5% after settling FTC allegations of computer repair deception

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) -3.5% after-hours as the Federal Trade Commission said the company agreed to pay a $25M fine to settle allegations that it tricked consumers into buying costly computer repair services.

ODP and software supplier Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT), which agreed to pay $10M, allegedly deceived customers by claiming their software had found malware symptoms on their computers, the FTC said.

The companies used free PC check-up services that claimed to scan customers computers for viruses and other security threats but actually triggered a deceptive report of malware when the customers checked "yes" to one of four questions asked at the beginning of the check-up; the companies would then recommend services that could cost hundreds of dollars to fix the problems, the FTC said.