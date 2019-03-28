Alliance to create U.S. clean energy boom

Corporate giants and their nonprofit partners are today launching the Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance, a trade organization that will help unlock the marketplace for organizations to buy clean energy.

Among them: Walmart, General Motors, Google, Facebook and Johnson & Johnson.

Through last year, companies signed enough corporate renewable deals to support nearly 16 gigawatts of new renewable energy capacity in the U.S. REBA aims to accelerate that activity and grow the market to 60 gigawatts by 2025.

ETFs: PBW, QCLN, HECO