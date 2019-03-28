Thai election aftermath poses risks to economy

Delays in final results from Thailand's first election in five years have added to uncertainties facing Asia's second-largest economy.

The power struggle between the pro-military party and anti-junta alliance could drag on for weeks or months, as the Election Commission has said it has until May 9 - after the coronation ceremony of King Maha Vajiralongkorn - to issue final results before a vote occurs in parliament.

Political gridlock that could disrupt government spending and keep away foreign investors.

ETFs: THD