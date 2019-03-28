Not much movement from U.S. futures

U.S. stock index futures are holding steady as yield curve concerns continue to pierce equity market sentiment, although bond yields begin to tick higher. U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield +2 bps to 2.39%.

There's also reported progress on U.S.-China trade talks, specifically related to intellectual property theft and forced technology transfers, as officials from both countries meet in Beijing for top-level negotiations.

Investors are further eyeing the final estimate of U.S. Q3 gross domestic product, with expectations that the economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.4%.

Oil is down 0.8% at $58.94/bbl and gold is 0.2% higher to $1313/ounce.

