Puyi announces pricing and closing of initial public offering

Puyi (PUYI) has priced and closed of its initial public offering of 4,292,276 American Depositary Shares, each 2 ADSs represents 3 ordinary shares at $6.00 per ADS, for total gross proceeds of ~$25.75M.

The ADSs are scheduled to begin trading on the NASDAQ Global Market on and about March 29.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from this offering primarily for the expansion of branch network, upgrade of IT infrastructure, launch of additional fund((s)) of funds and non-performing loan funds under its asset management business and for general corporate purposes, including fund strategic investments and acquisitions.