8i Enterprises Acquisition prices $50M initial public offering

8i Enterprises Acquisition (JFKKU) has priced its initial public offering of 5M units at $10.00 per unit.

The units are expected to be listed on The NASDAQ Capital Market and start trading today.

Each unit consists of one ordinary share, one warrant to purchase one-half of one ordinary share, and one right to receive one-tenth of one ordinary share upon the consummation of the Company's initial business combination.

Underwriter over-allotment is an additional 750K.

The offering is expected to close on April 1.