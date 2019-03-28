Oxford Square Capital prices public offering of $42.5M of 6.25% notes due 2026

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) has priced an underwritten public offering of $42.5M of 6.25% unsecured notes due April 30, 2026.

The notes will bear interest at a rate of 6.25% per year payable quarterly on January 31, April 30, July 31, and October 31 of each year, commencing July 31, 2019.

The offering is expected to close on April 3.

Underwriters granted an option to purchase up to an additional $6.375M of notes.

The notes are expected to trade under the symbol “OXSQZ”on NASDAQ Global Select Market within 30 days of the original issue date.

Previously: Oxford Square Capital starts notes offering (March 26)