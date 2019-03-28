Seattle Genetics and Astellas reports positive data from EV-201

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMF) announces positive topline results from the first cohort of patients enrolling 128 patients in a phase 2 single-arm clinical trial known as EV-201.

The cohort is evaluating enfortumab vedotin for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer who have received previous treatment with both platinum-containing chemotherapy and a PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitor.

Results showed a 44% objective response rate per blinded independent central review. The duration of response was consistent with the previous phase 1 study (EV-101). The most common adverse events included fatigue, alopecia, decreased appetite, rash and peripheral neuropathy.

The companies plan to submit a Biologics License Application later this year.

Seattle Genetics will host a conference call this morning at 9:00 am ET to discuss the results.