Margins improve at Movado

Movado (NYSE:MOV) reports sales increased 35.4% on a constant dollar basis in Q4.

Gross profit was 55.7% of sales vs. 52.7% a year ago. The company says the increase in gross margin was primarily the result of favorable changes in channel and product mix as well as increased leverage on fixed costs due to increased sales, partially offset by unfavorable FX rates

Operating income was up 38.5% Y/Y to $19.9M.

CEO update: "Fiscal 2019 marked another year of progress on our strategies – to deliver innovation across our portfolio of powerful brands in an omni channel market, capitalize on our strong balance sheet and cash flow to acquire new brands and develop our digital presence. These activities fueled topline growth of nearly 20% with strong growth in operating income and net income for the year while we continued to invest for the long term."

Looking ahead, Movado expects 2020 sales of $750M to $765M vs. $738M consensus.

