Daimler confirms JV pact with Geely

Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group confirm that they have created a joint venture to transform the Smart brand into an all-electric global brand aimed at consumers in major metropolitan markets.

"We will jointly design and develop the next generation of smart electric cars that combine high-quality production and known safety standards for sale both in China and globally," says Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche.

The new JV, which will be based out of China, aims to start producing new models in 2022. The Smart product portfolio is also planned to be extended into the fast-growing B-segment.

Financial details of the arrangement weren't released.