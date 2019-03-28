Qiwi +2.8% after Q4 beats, sets 2019 dividend target range

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) rises 2.8% in premarket trading after Q4 results beat estimates and the company's board approves a targets distributing 65%-85% of its adjusted net profit for 2019 as a dividend to shareholders starting in Q1.

Sees 2019 total adjusted net revenue up 0%-8% Y/Y and adjusted net profit growth of 15%-25%.

Sees 2019 Payment Services segment net revenue increasing 10%-18% with the segment's net profit up 8%-16%.

Q4 adjusted EPS of RUB 16.40 ($0.24) exceeds estimate by RUB 9.11; compares with RUB 10.48 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total adjusted revenue of RUB 5.82B vs. RUB 4.12B a year ago; U.S. dollar equivalent of $83.7M beats consensus estimate by $3.15M.

Q4 Payment Services segment net revenue of RUB 4.74B ($68.2M) rose from RUB 3.50B a year ago; Payment Services net profit of RUB 1.01B ($14.6M) rose from RUB 642M a year ago.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

Previously: Qiwi approves dividend payout ratio between 65% to 85% of adjusted net profit (March 28)