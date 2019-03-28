Rhythm Pharma's setmelanotide shows positive action in mid-stage obesity study

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) announces positive preliminary results from an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating setmelanotide in patients with a rare inherited metabolic disorder called melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) pathway heterozygous (HET) obesity.

All four patients with high-impact loss-of-function (LOF) genetic variants remain on therapy. Patient #1, entering the study weighing 451 pounds, lost 40.5 pounds and experienced a 90% decrease in hunger score after 37 weeks of treatment with setmelanotide. Patient #2, weighing 284 at study entry, lost 49 pounds with a 71.45 decrease in hunger score after 29 weeks of treatment. The two remaining patients have been on treatment for a shorter length of time but are also showing weight loss and decreased hunger scores.

56% (n=5/9) of patients with other LOF variants remain on therapy with treatment durations of seven to 74 weeks. In four evaluable participants, decreases in hunger scores ranged from 20 - 80%.

Four of the nine patients discontinued treatment, one due to lack of efficacy, two due to adverse events and one for non-compliance.

Enrollment will continue for the rest of the year with another data readout to follow in 2020.

The company will announce topline data from Phase 3 studies of setmelanotide in patients with pro-opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity in Q3. If positive, U.S. marketing applications will be filed in Q4 or Q1 2020.

Topline data from a Phase 3 study of setmelanotide in Bardet-Biedl syndrome and Alström syndrome should be available in 2020.

Setmelanotide binds to and activates receptors in the brain's hypothalamus called MC4 that are thought to play a key role in the regulation of appetite.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.