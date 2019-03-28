Accenture +3.9% after Q4 beat-and-raise

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) gains 3.9% after Q4 beats and a boost to the FY outlook.

FY outlook now has revenue growth of 6.5% to 8.5% (was: 6% to 8%) and raises the EPS expectation to $7.18 to $7.32 (was: $7.01 to $7.25). Operating margin will fall between 14.5% and 14.7% with operating cash flow of $5.85B to $6.25B.

Q4 revenue and bookings breakdown: Consulting, $5.79B (consensus: $5.63B; Bookings: $6.7B); Outsourcing, $4.67B (consensus: $4.62B; Bookings: $5.1B).

Gross margin was up Y/Y to 29.2% from 28.9% but still came in slightly below consensus. Operating margin was nearly flat with estimates at 13.3%.

Operating cash flow totaled $1.36B and FCF came in at $1.22B.

Earnings call is scheduled for 8 AM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.

