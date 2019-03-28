Vale profits jumped in quarter before dam burst; little new info on disaster cost

Vale (NYSE:VALE) -2.8% pre-market Vale despite reporting a nearly 5x profit increase in Q4, the last full quarter before January's deadly dam burst that has taken ~20% of its production offline.

The Brazilian iron ore miner posted Q4 profit of $3.78B from $771M in the same quarter a year earlier and revenues rose 6.5% Y/Y to $9.8B from $9.17B, helped by higher iron ore prices and lower freight costs.

But Vale says local judicial and government authorities had frozen more than 16B reais (~$4B) of its assets to cover the potential cost of compensation, wages and other expenses related to the dam disaster.

The company says it is too early to estimate the total cost of the dam break, noting the "preliminary stage of the various claims and contingencies."

Vale says it took a $214M writedown related to the Corrego de Feijao mine where the dam was located and expects to make $260M-$520M in provisions to cover emergency indemnification deals struck with local authorities.

"It was a good result, exactly in line with our expectations, but the company didn't disclose any further details related to the accident in terms of the costs and provisions," says Santander analyst Gustavo Allevato.

For the full year, Vale's net profit jumped by a quarter to $6.86B, below the $7.2B analyst consensus.