Sportsman's Warehouse issues guidance below consensus

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (NASDAQ:SPWH) is on watch after a Q4 profit miss and setting guidance below expectations.

Same-store sales were up 3.1% in Q4, while gross profit was level with last year's mark of 32.8% of sales.

Looking ahead, the company sees FY20 revenue of $860M to $890M vs. $888M consensus and FY20 EPS of $0.52 to $0.64 vs. $0.68 consensus.

Shares of SPWH were up 4% in the week ahead of the report.

