Plug launches 30 kW hydrogen ProGen engine

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) has announced the launch of its 30 kilowatt hydrogen fuel cell engine, the newest commercial product from the ProGen suite of products.

Delivery of the first commercial orders for this product are scheduled in July 2019 to European and Asian on-road e-mobility applications.

"We're continuing to lead the hydrogen industry by setting the agenda to further shape the way we power the e-mobility market. This product launch is just one example of the innovation that will come from us in 2019," said CEO Andy Marsh.