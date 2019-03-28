Minimal regulatory risk for ON-Quantenna deal - analysts

KeyBanc analyst John Vinh says ON Semi's (NASDAQ:ON) purchase of Quantenna (NASDAQ:QTNA) isn't likely to have regulatory risks considering the minimum product overlap.

BofAML's Vivek Arya also sees little overlap in products or customers and notes that QTNA has "nominal" China exposure.

Arya sees an overall net positive from the buy with ON gaining complementary wi-fi and software tech. He says QTNA might face "stiff" competition from those with "requisite connectivity assets" like NXP Semi (NYSE:NXP) and Cypress Semi (NASDAQ:CY).

BofAML stays at Buy on ON with a $31 PT.

ON Semi shares are up 0.2% pre-market and QTNA gains 18% .

Previously: ON Semi acquires Quantenna for $1.07B (March 27)