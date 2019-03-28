JPMorgan cuts hundreds of jobs in assets and wealth management: IBT

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) will cut hundreds of jobs in its assets and wealth management division as part of an annual staffing review process, the International Business Times reports.

Most of the jobs being cut are in supporting roles along with wealth management positions.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase will lay off 368 employees in May when it closes an operations center in Arlington, TX, that supports its consumer bank division, the Dallas News reports.

The jobs from the Arlington site will be moved to San Antonio, TX, and Columbus, OH.

JPMorgan -0.2% in premarket trading.

