Goldman Sachs dials up the conviction on Five Below

Goldman Sachs adds Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) to its Americas Conviction List.

"We believe shares are trading at a discount to growing intrinsic value as building brand awareness, robust new store performance, and tailwinds from initiatives such as remodels as well as a strong 2019 IP calendar should sustain double-digit top- and bottom-line growth," writes the GS analyst team.

GS also points to the growth potential of a roll-out of the 10&less concept across Five Below's store portfolio.

Yesterday, Five Below guided for a comparable sales increase of 3% to 4% in Q1 and 3% for the full year.

FIVE +5.24% premarket to $126.26.

