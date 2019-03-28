Citi positive on British American Tobacco

Citi lifts British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) to a Buy rating from Neutral.

"BAT has and is launching many next generation products, so we expect about 50% growth in NGP sales this year. In addition we expect the worries about menthol to subside. We think the new CEO’s approach will help too. The stock has risen about 28% YTD, but we think that is more to do with the decline in credit spreads than a reappraisal of fundamentals," notes the Citi team.