Evolent Health teams up to launch "True Health" to support MA plans

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) has entered into a definitive agreement to create a partnership in the Medicare Advantage (MA) marketplace with GlobalHealth, currently majority-owned by an affiliate of Kinderhook Industries, LLC.

The company will partner to launch and scale MA health plans under the True Health brand in targeted geographies.

Under the terms of agreement, the existing equity owners of GlobalHealth will contribute additional cash in exchange for a 55% ownership position in True Health.

Evolent will own a 45% minority stake and is contributing $37.5M of capital comprised of $15M in cash and $22.5M in stock, in addition to new provider agreements pertaining to its True Health MA line of business.