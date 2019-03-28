WABCO bought out by ZF Friedrichshafen

WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC) strikes a deal to be acquired by ZF Friedrichshafen for $136.50 per share.

The all-cash transaction gives WABCO an equity value of over $7B.

The company says the transaction will bring together two global technology leaders serving OEMs and fleets in the automotive and commercial vehicle industry, combining WABCO’s capabilities in commercial vehicle safety and efficiency, including technologies involved in vehicle dynamics control, active air suspension systems, and fleet management systems with ZF’s leading position in driveline and chassis technologies for cars and commercial vehicles.

Shares of Wabco are up 37% over the last 90 days with the ZF deal well-telegraphed.

Source: Press Release