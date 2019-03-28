Proteon's vonapanitase flunks second late-stage study

A Phase 3 clinical trial, PATENCY-2, evaluating Proteon Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:PRTO) vonapanitase in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients undergoing the creation of a radiocephalic fistula (vascular access in the wrist area) for hemodialysis failed to beat placebo.

Specifically, the study did not achieve the co-primary endpoints of fistula use for hemodialysis and secondary patency when either vonapanitase or placebo was used at the time the fistula was created.

69.7% of vonapanitase-treated patients were able to use the fistula for dialysis versus 65.1% for placebo (p=0.328).

At year one, 78% of vonapanitase-treated patients maintained secondary patency (the length of time from creation until the fistula fails and must be abandoned) versus 76% for placebo (p=0.932).

Results from another Phase 3, PATENCY-1, also failed.

The company says it will review the full dataset before determining what to do with the program.