Antares Pharma receives ODD for the treatment of ectopic pregnancy with methotrexate

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) receives orphan drug designation (ODD) to evaluate the use of subcutaneous methotrexate (“MTX”) for the treatment of ectopic pregnancy.

The Company plans to initiate a development program utilizing a proprietary auto injector device with doses of methotrexate not commercially approved or available in an auto injector in order to provide potential benefits for both patients and healthcare professionals.

Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in the U.S. is a seven-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.

Shares are up 2% premarket.