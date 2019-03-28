Volkswagen and Ford push ahead with partnership plans

Some of the details on which direction the partnership between Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) and Ford (NYSE:F) is heading are starting to be revealed.

Volkswagen says it has signed an initial contract to develop a successor to the VW Amarok pickup with Ford.

The German automaker is also talking to Ford about extending its alliance to involve autonomous driving and mobility services, including potentially taking a stake in Argo AI. There is also talk about creating a separate joint venture company to offer mobility services to consumers.