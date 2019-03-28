U.K. watchdog fines Goldman $45M for reporting errors

The U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority fines Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) International about £34.3M ($45.1M) for "serious and prolonged failures" for errors in transaction reporting over almost a decade.

Goldman failed to ensure it provided complete, accurate, and timely information in relation to ~213.6M reportable transactions, the FCA said. In addition, it erroneously reported 6.6M transactions that weren't reportable.

The FCA also found that Goldman didn't take "reasonable care" to organize and control its affairs "responsibly and effectively in respect of its transaction reporting."