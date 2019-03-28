Analysts boost Verint targets after earnings

Wedbush maintains an Outperform rating on Verint (NASDAQ:VRNT) after earnings and raises the PT from $58 to $63 saying the company is "starting to see a real inflection point in the field."

The firm expects cyber intelligence product growth "to continue into double-digit territory throughout FY20."

More action: Oppenheimer (Outperform) raises VRNT from $60 to $65 as "prospects are brightening" on strong execution. The cyber intelligence and cloud and automation segments are achieving "healthy revenue growth and improved profitability."

Verint shares are up 8.8% pre-market to $56.05.

