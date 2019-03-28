Supernus Pharma's SPN-812 shows mixed results in late-stage ADHD study

A Phase 3 clinical trial, P304, evaluating two doses of Supernus Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:SUPN) SPN-812 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in adolescents met the primary endpoint with one dose but missed with the other.

Patients receiving a daily dose of 400 mg of SPN-812 demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in ADHD Rating Scale 5 compared to placebo (p=0.0082). Key secondary endpoints were also met.

The 600 mg dose failed to sufficiently separate from placebo (p=0.0712).

P304 is the fourth late-stage study of SPN-812. Positive data from the three successful trials were announced in December 2018.

The company plans to file a U.S. marketing application in H2 seeking approval for three doses: 100 mg, 200 mg and 400 mg.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 9:00 am ET to discuss the results.