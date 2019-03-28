William Hill adds NHL as partner

William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY, OTCPK:WIMHF) announces a strategic partnership agreement with the National Hockey League to become the "Official Sports Betting Partner of the NHL."

As an official sports betting partner of the NHL, William Hill will receive promotional media in relevant NHL markets and will leverage branding opportunities in connection with the League’s calendar of marquee events.

"Commissioner Bettman and his team at the NHL have been at the forefront of understanding the opportunities to engage fans through sports betting," says William Hill US CEO Joe Asher. "Combined with our existing partnerships with the Vegas Golden Knights and New Jersey Devils, we are extremely excited to continue to build our relationship with the NHL," he adds.

William Hill says betting on NHL games has increased 38% during the 2018-19 season at William Hill’s Nevada Sports Books.

Source: Press Release