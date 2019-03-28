Ovid Therapeutics announces management changes

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) announces changes to its senior management team to focus the company’s resources and attention on its late stage pipeline.

Effective April 1, Amit Rakhit, M.D., MBA, is adding the role of Head of R&D to his current position as Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Rakhit has served as Chief Medical and Portfolio Officer since 2015. Before joining Ovid, he was Senior VP, Head of Worldwide Medical at Biogen.

Matthew During, M.D., D.Sc., will transition out of his role as President and Chief Scientific Officer while becoming Chairman of the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board.