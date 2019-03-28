Facebook charged with Fair Housing Act violations

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development charges Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) with Fair Housing Act violations accusing the company's targeted ads of race and color discrimination.

HUD says Facebook's housing-related ads also restricted viewers according to religion, sex, disability, and national origin.

Facebook says it has been working with HUD to address the concerns, took action to prevent ad discrimination, and is surprised by HUD's decision.

FB shares are down 1.2% pre-market to $163.90.

