Jefferies gets past a challenging fiscal Q1

Jefferies Financial (NYSE:JEF) fiscal Q1 results reflect the impact of volatile market in December and the U.S. government shutdown in January.

"With the U.S. government open for business, the new issue markets snapped open in March, and our business has resumed its more normal pace," says CEO Rich Handler. "Our current investment banking backlog for capital raising and mergers and acquisitions is robust and the trading environment is good."

Q1 income from continuing operations of $47.0M, or 14 cents per share, fell from $86.2M, or 23 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total equities and fixed income net revenue of $371M vs. $368.8M a year ago.

Q1 investment banking net revenue of $278M vs. $433.8M a year earlier.

Q1 asset management revenue (before allocated net interest) rose to $39M from 17.3M.

